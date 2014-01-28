ISTANBUL Jan 28 Unidentified assailants opened
fire with rifles on the offices of a leading Istanbul mayoral
candidate late on Monday, a day after a opposition party
official was shot dead, raising concerns about violence ahead of
March local elections.
No one was hurt in the attack in the affluent central
district of Sisli, a city official said. Its mayor, Mustafa
Sarigul, is running for the powerful post of mayor of greater
Istanbul on the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)
ticket.
On Sunday, an adviser to the Nationalist Movement Party
(MHP), another opposition party, was shot dead outside a
campaign office in the Istanbul suburb of Esenyurt in a street
clash the party blamed on supporters of Kurdish militants.
Local elections on March 30 are seen as a test of Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan's popularity after a graft probe
implicated his government and following anti-government protests
in Istanbul and the capital Ankara last summer.
The government has reassigned thousands of police officers
as a result of the graft investigation, and MHP leader Devlet
Bahceli said on Monday those changes may encourage violence.
Turkey has a history of political violence involving left-
and right-wing groups, and the MHP blamed "separatists" for the
attack, a word it usually applies to supporters of the Kurdish
militant group the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Turkey and the PKK launched a peace process in 2012 with the
aim of ending a conflict in the mainly Kurdish southeast which
has killed more than 40,000 people in three decades. A ceasefire
declared last year has largely held.
The MHP, which won just 5 percent in Istanbul's last local
election in 2009, is fiercely opposed to the peace process.
