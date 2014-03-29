* Syria recording most serious in weeks of leaks
* Erdogan has blamed U.S.-based cleric for plot
* Wider clampdown expected after Sunday's polls
* Prominent newspaper editor quits
By Humeyra Pamuk
ANKARA, March 29 Turkey has started an espionage
investigation after a discussion between top officials on
potential military action in Syria was leaked on YouTube,
heralding a possible government crackdown on its political
opponents after elections on Sunday.
The recording of the meeting between Turkey's intelligence
chief, foreign minister and deputy head of the military was by
far the most serious breach in weeks of highly sensitive leaks,
a scandal which Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has cast as a plot
to sabotage the state and topple him.
Erdogan and his aides have blamed the Hizmet movement of
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally whose followers
have influence in the police and judiciary, of running a "dirty
campaign" of espionage to implicate him in corruption ahead of
crucial nationwide municipal elections on Sunday.
"Tomorrow we will teach those liars and slanderers a
lesson," Erdogan told a jubilant crowd of supporters in
Istanbul's working class Kartal district on Saturday, vowing his
ruling AK Party would triumph at the polls.
Gulen has vociferously denied orchestrating the leak
scandal, but those close to his network have said they fear a
heavy crackdown once the local elections have passed.
Police overnight briefly detained Onder Aytac, a prominent
writer and journalist known to be close to the Hizmet movement,
on suspicion of having information about the bugging of the
foreign ministry meeting, the Hurriyet newspaper said.
CNN Turk meanwhile reported Erdogan's lawyers asked
prosecutors to take precautionary measures to stop both Aytac
and Emre Uslu, a newspaper columnist, academic and former senior
anti-terrorism police official, from fleeing abroad.
Aytac said in a statement on the Hizmet-affiliated Samanyolu
news website that he had been asked whether he was a spy and how
he had known so much about the content of the leaked recording,
after he discussed it on a television programme.
"I made my assessment as an academic in that programme. They
are trying to intimidate people who think like me in this
election process," he said in the statement.
Government officials declined to comment on whether an
investigation into the leak had begun, saying any probe would be
a matter for the judiciary. The state prosecutor's office could
not immediately be reached for comment.
"DECLARATION OF WAR"
Senior officials said in February that Turkey would launch a
criminal investigation into an alleged "parallel state" backed
by Gulen, which they accuse of orchestrating the graft scandal
and illegally tapping thousands of phones over years.
Erdogan's government has already reassigned thousands of
police officers and hundreds of prosecutors in a purge after the
corruption investigation burst into the open on Dec. 17 with the
detention of businessmen and three ministers' sons.
Gulen's network has said it is the victim of witch hunt.
Today's Zaman, a newspaper close to the network, said on
Saturday Erdogan had filed legal complaints against its editor
and deputy editor, as well as its contributors Aytac and Uslu
and a former Istanbul police intelligence chief.
Meanwhile Fatih Altayli, editor-in-chief of the mainstream
Haberturk newspaper who openly decried government pressure on
the media in a television interview last month, said in a column
on Saturday that he was stepping down.
"With great regret I see that an era of 'militant
journalism' has started," he wrote, decrying what he portrayed
as an increasingly polarised media landscape in Turkey with a
lack of independent voices.
The corruption scandal and anti-government protests last
summer have grown into one of the greatest challenges of
Erdogan's 11-year rule, and his critics fear that what they see
as his authoritarian instincts will only deepen if the AK Party
puts in a strong showing in Sunday's polls.
A senior government official on Friday described the crisis
as "one of the biggest in Turkish history".
The bugged Syria meeting involved intelligence chief Hakan
Fidan discussing possible military operations in Syria with
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Deputy Chief of military Staff
Yasar Guler and other senior officials.
Erdogan denounced the leak as "villainous" while Davutoglu
called the posting a "declaration of war," an apparent reference
to the escalating power struggle with Gulen.
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul and Gulsen
Solaker in Ankara,; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)