* Turkey holds municipal elections nationwide on Sunday
* Polls are test of Erdogan's support after scandals, leaks
* Power struggle with Muslim cleric may intensify after poll
By Ralph Boulton and Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, March 30 Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan turns to the ballot box that has favoured him over a
decade on Sunday in his battle to ward off graft allegations and
stem a stream of damaging security leaks he blames on "traitors"
embedded in the Turkish state.
The municipal elections have become a crisis referendum on
the rule of Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party and he has
been crisscrossing the nation of 77 million during weeks of
hectic campaigning to rally his conservative core voters.
"They are all traitors," Erdogan said of his opponents at a
rally in Istanbul, Turkey's commercial capital, on Saturday.
"Let them do what they want. Go to the ballot box tomorrow and
teach all of them a lesson ... Let's give them an Ottoman slap."
Erdogan has purged some 7,000 people from the judiciary and
police since anti-graft raids in December targeting businessmen
close to Erdogan and sons of ministers. Erdogan blames the probe
on a secretive Islamic cleric, a former ally, who he says is
using supporters in the police to try to topple the government.
The AK Party, which swept to power in 2002 on a platform of
eradicating the graft that blights Turkish life, hopes on Sunday
to equal or better its overall 2009 vote of 38.8 percent and
markets have steadied this week in expectation of such a result.
A vote of less than 36 percent, not considered likely, would
be a huge blow for Erdogan and unleash AKP power struggles. A
vote of more than 45 percent, some fear, could herald a period
of harsh reckoning with opponents in politics and state bodies.
Sinan Ulgen, head of Istanbul's Edam think-tank, said hopes
the polls may bring stability and clarity may prove unfounded.
"We have arrived at the stage where the opposition now
challenges Erdogan's legitimacy to rule not on the basis of
electoral support, of him losing popular support, but arguing
that he is no longer eligible and fit to rule until he fully
answers allegations against him of corruption," he said.
"This is a new era for Turkey."
Uncertainty has taken its toll on the stock market and on
the Turkish lira, which has lost four percent of its value this
year. Many foreign and domestic investors are awaiting the
elections and their aftermath before making decisions.
"ALLIANCE OF EVIL"
AK's chief opponent, the Republican People's Party (CHP),
portrays Erdogan as a corrupt dictator ready to hang on to power
by any means. Capture of the capital Ankara or Istanbul would
allow them to claim some form of victory.
Erdogan formed the AKP in 2001, attracting nationalists and
centre-right economic reformers as well as religious
conservatives who form his base. Since his 2011 poll victory he
has in his statements moved more towards these core supporters.
"Erdogan is a strong leader. He does not buckle in the face
of hardship," said Aliye, 42, at an Istanbul rally. "Now he is
under attack, the state is under attack."
The graft scandal, also involving anonymous internet
postings of tapped state communications implicating Erdogan in
corrupt actions he denies, was all but eclipsed in recent days
by the leaking of a recording of a top-level security meeting.
In the recording, the intelligence chief, foreign minister
and military commanders discuss possible armed intervention in
Syria. A senior government official described the leak as one of
the biggest crises in Turkish history, presenting as it does the
threat of further sensitive disclosures.
The leak seemed particularly to target MIT intelligence
chief Hakan Fidan, possibly Erdogan's closest confidante.
It is unclear who recorded the meeting and posted it on
YouTube - though officials point a finger at Islamic cleric
Fethullah Gulen's Hizmet network - and that is the alarming
aspect of it. There is a sense in Ankara that government has
only tentative control of state bodies and part of the security
apparatus while power struggles play out.
Hizmet denies orchestrating the leak scandal and manoeuvring
to control the state apparatus; but those close to the network
say they fear a heavy crackdown after the elections.
Erdogan, who has described Hizmet as a terrorist
organisation in an "alliance of evil" with major opposition
parties, seems likely to act quickly to tackle the leaks and
first indications possibly emerged on Saturday.
Police briefly detained overnight a prominent writer and
journalist, Onder Aytac, known to be close to the Hizmet
movement, on suspicion of having information about the bugging
of the foreign ministry Syria meeting, Hurriyet newspaper said.
CNN Turk television meanwhile reported Erdogan's lawyers as
asking prosecutors to take precautionary measures to stop both
Aytac and Emre Uslu, a newspaper columnist, academic and former
senior anti-terrorism police official, from fleeing abroad.
The state prosecutor could not be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer, Alexandra Hudson, Gulsen
Solaker; Editing by Gareth Jones)