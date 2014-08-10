* Islamist-rooted prime minister has transformed secular
ISTANBUL, Aug 10 Tayyip Erdogan was poised to
become his country's first elected president as Turks go to the
polls on Sunday, fulfilling his dream of what he calls a "new
Turkey" and what his opponents say will be an increasingly
authoritarian and polarised nation.
A victory for Erdogan would seal his place in history after
more than a decade as prime minister in which Turkey has emerged
as a regional economic power, riding on a wave of religiously
conservative support to transform the secular republic founded
by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923.
But his critics warn that a President Erdogan, with his
roots in political Islam and intolerance of dissent, would lead
the NATO member and European Union candidate further away from
Ataturk's secular ideals.
"God willing a new Turkey will be established ... a strong
Turkey is rising again from the ashes," Erdogan said on Saturday
in his final campaign speech in the conservative stronghold of
Konya in central Turkey.
"Let's leave the old Turkey behind. The politics of
polarisation, divisiveness and fear has passed its expiry date,"
he told an enthusiastic crowd of thousands who waved Turkish and
Erdogan campaign flags and chanted his name.
Opinion polls put Erdogan, 60, far ahead of his two rivals
who are competing for a five-year term as president. Parliament
has in the past chosen the head of state but this was changed
under a law pushed through by Erdogan's government.
He has set his sights on serving two presidential terms,
keeping him in power past 2023, the 100th anniversary of the
secular republic. For a leader who refers frequently to Ottoman
history in his speeches, the date has special significance.
The prime minister has vowed to exercise the full powers
granted to him by current laws, unlike his predecessors who have
played a mainly ceremonial role. But he also plans to change the
constitution to establish a fully executive presidency.
The constitution, written under military rule following a
1980 coup, enables him to chair cabinet meetings and appoint the
prime minister and members of top judicial bodies, including the
constitutional court and supreme council of judges.
'ONE-MAN RULE'
Opinion polls have put Erdogan's support at 55-56 percent,
giving him the majority he needs to win on Sunday. If there is
no outright winner, a second round will be held on Aug. 24.
Surveys put him some 20 points ahead of the main opposition
candidate, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu. Selahattin Demirtas, head of
the pro-Kurdish left-wing People's Democratic Party, is seen
winning just short of 10 percent of the vote.
Turks living abroad have been able to vote at the country's
airports for the last two weeks. One man voting at Istanbul's
main Ataturk Airport on Saturday voiced his concerns about what
he said was "one-man rule getting stronger every day".
"I don't see a place for myself in that new Turkey Erdogan
keeps talking about, that's why I stay living abroad," said
Umit, 33, who lives in Dubai.
"A lot of the things that happen here do not happen in
democratic countries. I live in an Islamic country, yet I feel
more free."
Erdogan's ruling AK Party won a clear victory in local
elections in March and a victory on Sunday would emphatically
put an end to the toughest year of his time in power.
He was shaken by nationwide anti-government protests last
summer, and months later, Erdogan and his inner circle were
targeted by a corruption investigation and a power struggle with
his former ally, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
He accuses Gulen of seeking to overthrow him and has vowed
as president to continue purging institutions such as the police
and judiciary where Gulen is believed to wield influence.
Another voter at Ataturk Airport was more focused on the
strong economic growth and development which Turkey has
experienced since his party came to power in 2002 - one of the
primary reasons for Erdogan's electoral success.
"Every year I come to Turkey for holidays and I can observe
the immense change it has undergone. Roads, bridges, the
services carried out in state institutions," said Halis, 46, who
lives in Cologne with his wife, who wears a headscarf.
"How could they call someone who has done so much good for
his country a dictator?"
