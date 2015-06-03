DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish police detained dozens of people in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast on Wednesday, security sources said, in an operation a pro-Kurdish politician described as a "provocation" ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election.

President Tayyip Erdogan seeks a large majority for the ruling AKP to allow it to change the constitution and grant him sweeping executive powers. A big vote for the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which nationalists accuse of supporting Kurdish armed rebels, could hinder him in that ambition.

The security sources said 43 people held in Sirnak province, bordering Syria and Iraq were planning protests on election day, adding that 37 more people were still being sought.

Hasip Kaplan, an HDP MP for Sirnak, blamed the AK Party co-founded by Erdogan for the raids in what is an HDP stronghold.

"This operation, brought about by the AKP government three days before the election, is in a word a 'provocation'," he told Reuters. "But the people will not be stirred up. We will thwart this provocation with our rally tomorrow."

GUNFIRE

Occasional gunfire could be heard as police wearing ski masks and wielding axes and shields launched the simultaneous raids at houses in the province in the early hours of Wednesday, witnesses said.

The HDP, smallest of four parties in parliament, is attempting to widen its support base beyond its core Kurdish backers, appealing to centre-left sympathisers in an effort to clear a 10 percent threshold for entry to the assembly.

If it does so, it will deal a serious blow to the AKP, taking some 50 seats which would otherwise go to the ruling party. Polls put the HDP close to that target.

Wednesday's detentions came a day ahead of an HDP rally in Sirnak to be addressed by its co-leader Figen Yuksekdag and after a visit by Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc amid tight security this week.

The security sources said the raids targeted the youth wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a militant group which launched an insurgency against Ankara in 1984 which has killed more than 40,000 people. Erdogan launched a peace process with the PKK's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan two years ago when he was the prime minister.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler)