ANKARA Simultaneous explosions hit the offices of Turkey's opposition pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in two southern cities on Monday, wounding six people weeks ahead of a parliamentary election, an HDP official said.

The explosion in the city of Adana, where the six were injured, appeared to have come from a package delivered to the office, the official told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of injuries at the second explosion in the nearby city of Mersin.

Footage broadcast by CNN Turk showed windows smashed in a three-storey building, with broken glass and rubble covering the street. It showed one man sitting on a kerb with blood on his head, but it was not clear which city the footage was from.

HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas, who spoke at an election rally in Adana on Sunday and was due to address another rally in Mersin on Monday, has said the party's offices have been hit by some 60 attacks in the build-up to the June 7 election.

The HDP is betting on new-found appeal beyond its Kurdish base to propel it into parliament for the first time, but will need to exceed a 10 percent threshold of votes to do so.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)