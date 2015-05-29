DIYARBAKIR Two people were killed in southeast Turkey in a fight between supporters of rival Kurdish parties a week before a parliamentary election, security sources and party officials said.

Supporters of Kurdish Islamist party, Huda-Par, and pro-Kurdish leftist Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) clashed in a village in Sirnak province near Turkey's border with Syria.

Two Huda-Par party members were shot dead, party officials told Reuters. A crowd that gathered in front of the hospital chanted slogans and vowed revenge.

The HDP is accused by opponents of links to the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a 30-year insurgency against the state in which 40,000 people have been killed.

Huda-Par draws support from sympathisers with Turkey's Hizbullah militant group, which fought the PKK in the 1990s.

The two groups are rivals. In October 2014, dozens were killed during clashes between the two groups and during unrest in the region fuelled by rage among Kurds at what they see as the government's failure to help Syrian Kurds fighting Islamic State jihadists in the besieged Syrian border town of Kobani.

Last week, simultaneous bomb blasts hit the offices of the HDP in southern Turkish provinces. The explosion in Adana wounded six people.

