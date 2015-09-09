(Repeats Tuesday item)
* Opposition, ruling party both warn of threats
* Daily clashes reminiscent of violence in 1990s
* Islamic State also poses a threat
By Humeyra Pamuk
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 8 Daily clashes between
Kurdish militants and security forces in southeast Turkey have
cast doubt on whether a credible election can be held in two
months' time, with the fear of violence likely to haunt campaign
rallies and voting day itself.
Kurds seemed to hold the keys to Turkey's political future
three months ago when the pro-Kurdish opposition won enough
votes to enter parliament as a party for the first time. That
election ended more than a decade of single-party rule by
President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party.
Since then, the failure of coalition negotiations means the
country will have to vote all over again on Nov. 1.
Now there are questions over whether many living in the
largely Kurdish southeast will be able to attend rallies and
vote. More than 100 temporary military zones have been declared
in the region as fighting rages between militants from the
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the armed forces.
PKK militants killed 16 soldiers near the Iraqi border on
Sunday, their deadliest attack since a two-year ceasefire ended
in July. More than 40 Turkish jets hit PKK bases in northern
Iraq less than a day later, escalating weeks of air strikes.
"It is impossible to set up ballot boxes under these
circumstances," Selahattin Demirtas, leader of the pro-Kurdish
Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said last week. "There are no
(suitable) conditions for an election."
The HDP said on Tuesday that 126 of its buildings around
Turkey had been attacked overnight, adding that a crowd had
broken windows at its Ankara headquarters late in the day.
The government declared a curfew in one district of the
mainly Kurdish province of Diyarbakir on Sunday after two police
officers were killed in a rocket raid. This was lifted a day
later but on Tuesday, authorities declared another elsewhere in
the province.
While both sides blame each other for the unrest, some AK
party officials are also concerned. "We'll be deploying monitors
to each ballot box. But in neighbourhoods where the organisation
(PKK) is dominant, our colleagues face serious threats and
intimidation," Ihsan Aytekin, an AKP deputy provincial head in
Diyarbakir, told Reuters.
"Such threats make us question how much the people can
reflect their will in the ballot box, how freely they can vote."
At a peace march last week through the city of Diyarbakir,
the provincial capital, police armed with automatic rifles
signalled the sort of security likely to feature during
campaigning.
Memories remain fresh of how two bombs ripped through an HDP
rally in Diyarbakir's main square on the eve of the last
election in June, killing four people.
"It feels very odd and in a way very frightening to stand
right here," said Dilan, 24, as she followed the crowd from a
distance, declining to give her family name.
"Since the bombings, wherever I go, I keep thinking 'this
place may explode' or 'a bomb may go off'. I really needed to
force myself today to come here," she said.
WEB OF SECURITY THREATS
That bombing was blamed on Islamic State, which is fighting
a Kurdish militia in Syria as well as the Damascus government,
highlighting the complex security concerns in southeast Turkey.
Ankara launched air strikes on the PKK in July, opened its
air bases to the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, and
rounded up hundreds of suspected Kurdish, far-leftist and
Islamist militants.
Dozens of security force members have been killed since July
by the PKK, which the United States and European Union have
designated a terrorist group. This has revived memories of the
1990s, when thousands of militants and soldiers died in the
southeast each year.
The main opposition CHP has already tabled a parliamentary
question on how security can be guaranteed during the campaign.
But Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for over a
decade and now wants a parliamentary mandate to extend his
executive powers, has said the election will go ahead.
People in Diyarbakir are bemused.
"For the past three years, not a single stone was thrown at
the police in Diyarbakir. They used to come here and have tea
with us. What happened?," said Emrah Karaca, 20, as he sipped
tea in the pro-Kurdish Baglar district.
"Erdogan could not become (executive) president, that's what
happened. We said we will not allow you. He's punishing us,"
Karaca, a hairdresser, said under the deafening roar of Turkish
warplanes taking off from a nearby base.
PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS
Erdogan initiated a peace process in 2012 with Abdullah
Ocalan, the jailed PKK leader. But government officials say PKK
promises have since gone unfulfilled, notably the withdrawal of
fighters to northern Iraq and the laying down of weapons.
Erdogan's hopes of creating an executive presidency akin to
the United States or France now hinge on the AKP regaining
control of parliament.
Two polls in late August suggested this is unlikely. Both
showed the HDP would again win more than 10 percent of the vote,
the threshold for entering parliament.
The HDP has accused Erdogan of stoking the unrest to drum up
nationalist support elsewhere in the country, a charge he
dismisses.
"Erdogan thinks if there are deaths, funerals, like in the
past, then the people in western Turkey will think the HDP wants
war and will withdraw their support," said Adnan Coban, 35, a
tea shop owner in Baglar.
His customers were defiant. "On Nov. 1, every Kurd including
the elderly, women, those outside the city - we'll all be there
at the ballot box," said Sadullah Oncel, 29, drawing on a
cigarette.
Local residents describe regular patrols by police vehicles
in the neighbourhood, home to known PKK sympathisers, as
intimidation. "The police drive around and throw gas bombs,
sometimes even on empty streets, just to scare people and keep
them indoors, to create an atmosphere of fear," Coban said.
"Slowly, they are achieving their goal."
The Diyarbakir governor's office declined requests for an
interview, but Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and senior
officials have made clear their fight against the PKK will not
stop until the group disarms.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Stamp)