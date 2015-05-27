* Erdogan berates NYT, Hurriyet over columns
* Tensions high ahead of critical June election
* Hurriyet vows to defend right to free speech
By Ayla Jean Yackley and Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, May 27 A veteran U.S. journalist and
author said on Wednesday President Tayyip Erdogan had blocked
his honorary citizenship and declared him an enemy of the state,
as the Turkish leader's war on critical media intensifies ahead
of a June election.
In what opponents see as part of a campaign to muzzle
dissent, Erdogan has berated news outlets including the New York
Times and Turkish daily Hurriyet in recent days, while a
prosecutor this month sought to shut two TV stations, seen as
opposed to the government, on terrorism-related charges.
Erdogan is constitutionally barred from party politics as
head of state, but has been making podium speeches across Turkey
ahead of the June 7 polls in the hope the ruling AK Party will
win a big enough majority to hand him greater powers.
"Since when have you started meddling here from the United
States? Who do you think you are?," Erdogan said in a speech in
the Istanbul neighbourhood of Uskudar on Tuesday, after the New
York Times published an editorial which suggested he was engaged
in "brute manipulation of the political process".
Stephen Kinzer, a former Turkey bureau chief for the U.S.
newspaper, travelled to the southern city of Gaziantep this week
where he was to have been made an honorary citizen for his
reporting 15 years ago which helped save endangered Roman
mosaics.
But Kinzer, who has written books on the Middle East, said
his embarrassed hosts at the city council had told him the award
had been cancelled on the personal orders of Erdogan due to a
column he wrote in the Boston Globe in January.
Officials in Erdogan's office said they had no information
about the matter, while the mayor's office in Gaziantep could
not immediately be reached for comment.
"It's odd to see a head of state so concerned about a few
unflattering sentences that appeared in a newspaper thousands of
miles away months ago. It brings me up to a level to which I
never aspired," Kinzer told Reuters by phone from Gaziantep.
He said Gaziantep's mayor had been told he was "an enemy of
our government and our country" because he wrote in the Jan. 4
column that Erdogan "sits in a 1,000-room palace denouncing the
European Union, decreeing the arrest of journalists, and ranting
against short skirts and birth control".
"WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM US?"
Erdogan rejects the notion that Turkey, which languishes
near the bottom of international press freedom tables, has
anything but a free media, declaring in January that Turkish
journalists were freer than any in Europe.
But authorities have frequently used broadly defined
anti-terrorism laws to prosecute journalists in the past, while
dozens still face legal action for referring to a corruption
scandal which erupted around his inner circle in December 2013.
Erdogan has also attacked the Hurriyet newspaper at recent
rallies over a headline about the death sentence handed to
former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, which noted that Mursi
had been elected with 52 percent of the vote.
Erdogan, who also won 52 percent in a presidential election
last August, suggested that the headline was a reference to him
and was meant to imply that he should share the same fate.
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood has close ties with the AK Party,
which Erdogan founded, and he has taken the Egyptian leader's
overthrow and subsequent treatment personally.
"What do you want from us? Why do you attack us with obvious
injustices, obvious distortions," Hurriyet responded in an
unusually blunt editorial last Friday, vowing to defend its
right to free speech without fear.
A state prosecutor meanwhile this month sought to ban the
Samanyolu and Bugun TV stations, local media said, both linked
to the network of cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan accuses
of seeking to establish a "parallel state" and overthrow him.
Journalists at Gulen-affiliated newspapers and televisions
stations have been detained in recent months and accused of
"terrorism", including Ekrem Dumanli, editor-in-chief of the
Zaman newspaper, who remains under a travel ban.
"I see a direct link with the elections," Dumanli told
Reuters, saying the intention appeared to be to stop stories
unfavourable to the government seeing the light of day.
"With the mentality of a dictatorship, someone can declare
you an enemy, and lynch you with pre-prepared prosecutors and
judges," he said.
(Additional reporting by Daren Butler in Istanbul, Tulay
Karadeniz in Ankara and Dasha Afanasieva in Gaziantep; Writing
by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Crispian Balmer)