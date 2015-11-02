ANKARA Nov 2 The campaign for Turkey's
parliamentary elections, which saw the ruling AK Party win back
a majority on Sunday, was unfair and marred by fear and
violence, international election observers said on Monday.
The AK Party, founded by President Tayyip Erdogan, won close
to 50 percent of the snap vote according to unofficial results,
following widespread violence in the mainly Kurdish southeast
and a crackdown on media critical of the government.
The heads of the joint mission from the Council of Europe
and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
(OSCE) said at a news conference the violence had a significant
impact.
They pointed to attacks and intimidation against members of
the pro-Kurdish HDP, which saw its support drop 2 percent
compared with June polls.
"Unfortunately we come to the conclusion that this campaign
was unfair, and was characterised by too much violence and
fear," said Andreas Gross, a Swiss parliamentarian and head of
the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe delegation.
Observers praised the high voter turnout but criticised what
they said was biased coverage by the national broadcaster, TRT,
and a deteriorating environment for journalists.
"It is ... vital that the President works towards a more
inclusive process ... he has to unite again what has been
divided in the last five months," Gross added.
So far no parties have lodged formal complaints over the
results, although the HDP said it was planning to contest
several seats. Official results are not expected for another 11
days, in order to allow time for complaints to be assessed.
The AKP lost its majority in June polls. Voters this time
appeared to choose stability after months of political
uncertainty, a surge in violence between the army and Kurdish
militants and two bombings linked to Islamic State which killed
more than 130 people.
Erdogan had urged voters to restore the country to
single-party rule to maintain security. His critics accused him
of deliberately creating chaos to frighten disaffected
supporters.
Turkey's relations with the EU have soured in recent years
amid accusations that human rights have been eroded under
Erdogan.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; editing by Dasha Afanasieva and
Andrew Roche)