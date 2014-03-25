(Removes garble in paragraph 12)
* Turks in their thousands seek ways around Twitter ban
* Ban was a response to corruption allegations
* Interdiction flouted even by government officials
* Erdogan's aim to "discredit Twitter, not shut it out"
By Jonny Hogg
ANKARA, March 25 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
rails against Twitter as part of a plot to blacken him and
portray his Turkey as corrupt; but Turks in growing numbers are
exploring ever more innovative ways to beat his ban in what has
become a cyber-battle of wits.
Last week, few Turks were conversant with technical terms
such as VPN or DNS, but that has all changed now, in the pursuit
of the forbidden. In a nod to old-style political protest,
"workarounds" are even daubed on walls in Turkey's major cities.
Cartoons of Erdogan pointing a shotgun at a blue bird, the
logo of the social networking site, are circulating widely. Even
allies have made rare forays into insubordination: Ankara mayor
Melih Gokcek tweeted a smiley face and acknowledged using a
technological ruse after Erdogan ordered Twitter to be blocked.
The microblogging site has been a vehicle for a stream of
anonymously posted audio tapes purporting to expose corrupt
dealings by family members and businessmen. Erdogan, facing
important local elections next Sunday, accuses U.S.-based
Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally turned chief
political opponent, of hacking secret state communications, then
manipulating recordings to smear him.
Erdogan's declaration last week that he would root out
Twitter, and the subsequent attempt to block it in Turkey,
triggered denunciations from European officials and the U.S.
government, which spoke of "21st century book burning".
The move seemed to backfire fast. Internet analysts reported
a surge in tweets as "workarounds" were shared on social media.
"It sort of seemed it wasn't very well thought-out. There
would have been better ways of blocking Twitter," Runa Sandvik,
a technologist at the U.S. based Center for Democracy and
Technology (CDT), told Reuters.
But over the weekend, authorities in Ankara began closing
loopholes, triggering what Sandvik calls a "censorship arms
race", with users constantly shifting to different technology.
ALWAYS A WAY ROUND
"The question is, what will the government do next? I don't
think they will be able to block 100 percent, there will always
be a way around the censorship, (it's) whether they can make it
difficult enough that users just give up," Sandvik said.
Initially, many people delved into their computers' settings
to change the DNS or Domain Name System - effectively sending
their traffic via different servers not initially subject to the
ban. When the government caught on and blocked Twitter's website
directly, people turned to other technology to dodge the ban.
VPN software - which circumvents web-address-based bans -
skyrocketed to the of top free download lists in Turkey's online
Apple and Android software stores.
Downloads of the VPN software Hotspot soared to more than a
million in 72 hours from 10,000 a day before the ban, according
to a tweet from David Gorodyansky, CEO of the company behind the
program.
The use of TOR software has also surged. TOR makes web
surfers invisible and was widely used in the Middle East during
the Arab Spring, as governments cracked down on protests.
Nevertheless, the number of Turkish language tweets has
dropped sharply from Thursday's peak, according to data provided
by Semiocast Analytics and quoted in MIT Technology Review.
It's not the first time Turks have faced cyber censorship -
Youtube was switched off for more than two years until 2010. But
the shutdown of Twitter in a country with millions of users has
sparked a wave of mockery, much of it in tweets aimed at the
government.
"I feel so juvenile using Twitter as I sit at a coffee shop
in Izmir ... Once again, banning something makes it much more
exciting," Turkish writer Ziya Meral tweeted.
"Today I'm spoiling myself. Instead of Switzerland, I'm
connecting to Twitter from Hong Kong," read another Turkish
user's tweet.
FRIENDS AND FOES TWEET
On Monday, even the AK Party Youth wing was tweeting
Erdogan's weekly schedule, and the state news agency was also
active.
Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc's office cautioned
against reading any hint of resistance into its tweeting of what
was a routine morning schedule.
But Ankara mayor Gokcek, who tweeted the smiley face on
Thursday, stopped tweeting on Sunday.
All the while, huge crowds from Erdogan's largely
conservative base have continued to flock to hear him speak
ahead of Sunday's local polls, an important test of whether his
popularity has held despite the corruption scandals.
Many of his supporters, often more prosperous since he came
to power 11 years ago, back his argument that the Twitter ban is
a national security measure to ward off Gulen's sedition.
Gulen denies Erdogan's accusation he has used a network of
supporters in the police and judiciary to concoct a corruption
investigation against his government and family.
"I can't say I'm happy about Twitter," said 52-year-old
export manager Ismail Can Sahin as he attended an Erdogan rally.
"(But) national security is very important."
U.S.-based Turkish academic Zeynep Tufekci believes
Erdogan's assault on Twitter has been misunderstood as a bid to
block it completely and stop the flow of damaging allegations -
something even his ally President Abdullah Gul admits is not
technically realistic - when, in fact, he wants to discredit it
among his core supporters and discourage them from using it.
"Erdogan's strategy is to demonise social media," Zeynep
said in a blog on Monday.
Erdogan himself has left little doubt about that.
"I don't understand how people of good sense could defend
this Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. There are all kinds of lies
there," he declared to loud cheers at a weekend rally.
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul; Editing by
Ralph Boulton and Kevin Liffey)