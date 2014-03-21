WASHINGTON, March 21 The White House said on
Friday it was "deeply concerned" about a ban on Twitter in
Turkey, calling it contrary to democratic governance.
"The United States is deeply concerned that the Turkish
government has blocked its citizens access to basic
communication tools," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters.
"We oppose this restriction on the Turkish people's access
to information, which undermines their ability to exercise
freedoms of expression and association and runs contrary to the
principles of open ... governance ... that are critical to
democratic governance and the universal rights that the U.S.
stands for around the world."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra
Maler)