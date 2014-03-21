By Humeyra Pamuk
| ANKARA, March 21
ANKARA, March 21 Taxi driver Ramazan Aktay is
quick to shrug off the corruption scandal swirling around
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, at least as long as the
ruling party keeps delivering free food and coal to his working
class suburb of Ankara.
Allegations of government graft, which Erdogan has cast as a
campaign to destroy him by political enemies at home and abroad,
have spiralled into the biggest challenge of his 11-year rule,
unnerved foreign investors and raised questions about Turkey's
commitment to democratic reforms.
In other countries, his opponents complain, a scandal of
such proportions, with voice recordings purportedly detailing
corruption among his inner circle appearing on social media on a
daily basis, would bring a prime minister down, or at least
force him to publicly confront the allegations head
on.
Yet few in Turkey doubt Erdogan's AK Party will emerge
triumphant, if weakened, from local elections on March 30,
carried on a wave of support from a conservative and pious
segment of society that sees him as a hero for raising living
standards and breaking the hold of a secular, urban elite.
"This is a poor neighbourhood. We got 50 bags of coal and
then another 20 as the elections near. They distribute
everything; food, clothing, detergent," Aktay, 33, said of the
Islamist-rooted AK Party, standing among dilapidated homes in
Ankara's Mamak district.
"Can the CHP do that?" he said of the main opposition
Republican People's Party, seen by many like Aktay as the
bastion of a secularist elite out of touch with Turkey's masses.
The deliveries from Ankara mayor Melih Gokcek, an AKP
veteran who has run the capital's municipal affairs for two
decades, include coal for heating and food supplies such as
honey and flour. His spokesman calls it "social aid".
Opponents say it is buying votes.
But the handouts reinforce what his supporters see as
Erdogan's greatest success over the past decade - spreading
wealth and involvement, and bringing services like healthcare
and education, roads and cheap air travel to the poor.
It is a record that engenders fervent loyalty.
"Were you surprised?," asked Cevdet, a 37-year-old mechanic
and Mamak resident, as the conversation turned to the graft
scandal. "All politicians steal. At least these guys are getting
some work done. If I were doing his job, I would steal too."
EVERYTHING TO FIGHT FOR
The local elections will be the first concrete test of
Erdogan's popularity since anti-government protests rocked major
cities last summer and the corruption scandal erupted in
mid-December. They are widely seen as a referendum on his rule.
The race for Ankara is set to be among the closest, with
some opinion polls predicting an AK Party loss, potentially a
major embarrassment for Erdogan. Pictures of the prime minister
and Gokcek hang on promotional banners across the capital.
The AK Party won about 40 percent of the municipal vote
across the country in 2009, a level the party aims at least to
match again. Strong showings in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir on
the Aegean coast - a stronghold of the CHP - could encourage
Erdogan to run for president five months later.
Ankara mayor Gokcek, an argumentative character known for
fiery comments in person and on Twitter, is up against the CHP's
Mansur Yavas, a mild-mannered lawyer who lost to Gokcek five
years ago, when he ran for the nationalist MHP.
Yavas came third in those elections, securing almost 27
percent to Gokcek's 38.5 percent. After switching to the CHP,
polls show him almost neck and neck with the incumbent, whom he
dismisses as too authoritarian after two decades at the helm.
"He is running Ankara on his own, punishing everyone who
doesn't vote for him," Yavas told Reuters.
A promotional video on Ankara municipality's website shows
in detail how applications for Gokcek's aid packages are made,
and how boxes of food and cleaning items are delivered by
workers in official blue shirts.
Residents say the boxes include over two dozen items, among
them flour, sugar, rice, honey and jam as well as detergents.
Coal is distributed in green bags from municipality trucks.
"We don't distribute these hoping for votes. We've helped
people from other parties too. We don't ask which party you vote
for," a spokesman for Gokcek said, adding the programme had been
running throughout the mayor's tenure, with recipients chosen by
income levels not party affiliation.
AMBITIOUS PLANS
His handouts have not won all hearts in Ankara, which is
home to communities on the poverty line but also to some of
Turkey's richest people in newly built neighbourhoods of gated
villas.
Several hundred protested under rain in late February as
Gokcek and Erdogan opened a controversial highway link that cut
through the side of Ankara's forested Middle East Technical
University (METU) campus, sparking weeks of protests.
Local residents were outraged at the cutting down of what
they said were thousands of trees, questioning why it was done
in the middle of the night under heavy police protection and
during the Muslim holiday of Eid.
"If you are providing a service to your city, why are you
doing it at midnight? If you're not doing anything wrong, then
why the secrecy and heavy security?" said Akif Keskin, 23,
student living in the upscale borough of Cankaya.
An unrepentant Gokcek has ambitious plans for the city -
vainglorious in the eyes of his detractors - which echo those of
Erdogan, whose plans include a third airport, billed to be one
of the world's biggest, and a shipping canal to rival Panama or
Suez.
"Our city has everything but tourism," Gokcek told Haberturk
TV recently, adding his planned "Ankapark" amusement park would
draw 10 million tourists a year and that his dramatic new
"Seljuklu" city gates and clock towers, criticised for their
gaudiness, would add to the city's appeal.
"I love my gates. Once they are illuminated, they will look
glorious," he said.
By contrast, Yavas plans to put the brakes on Ankara's
mushrooming building projects, reduce traffic congestion with
new rail lines and create more green spaces. It is not just the
urban elite he is appealing to.
AK Party campaign buses do not visit the poor suburb of
Tuzlucayir, residents say, a district dominated by Alevis, a
religious minority in mainly Sunni Muslim Turkey who espouse a
liberal version of Islam and have often been at odds with
Erdogan's Islamist-rooted government.
The district saw clashes night after night with riot police
after residents protested against a plan to build a Sunni mosque
next to a cemevi, an Alevi place of worship.
"Nobody votes for them here," Mustafa, 56, says of the AK
Party, sitting outside his grocery shop.
"They didn't have many fans and after that stupid
mosque-cemevi project, they don't stand a chance."
Gokcek's aid boxes would have little impact here.
"I vote for my honour, not for money. No matter how much
money they'd give me, I'd never vote for them," said Zekiye, a
69-year old former school teacher.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Will Waterman)