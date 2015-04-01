* Europe grids chief: Turkey blackout shows grid protection
works
* Turkey could restart power faster thanks to EU connection
* Turkey set to sign EU interconnection deal April 15
By Orhan Coskun and Geert De Clercq
ISTANBUL/BRUSSELS, April 1 A power outage that
blacked out most of Turkey on Tuesday was not due to a cyber
attack and will not threaten a deal to link up with European
grids, leading energy officials said.
The major outage hit Turkish cities and provinces, including
the capital Ankara and Istanbul, where parts of the metro system
shut down for several hours and shopping malls were plunged into
darkness.
"We have not come across any evidence of this outage being
caused by a cyber attack," a senior Turkish energy ministry
official who took part in resolving the outage told Reuters.
He identified faults at two plants as the cause, at Izmir
and Adana Cukurova in the Aegean and Mediterranean provinces
respectively.
"This would mean a 5-10 percent cut in the capacity of the
system," the energy official, who declined to be named, said.
"This reduction created a domino effect on the whole system and
shut it down."
On April 15, Turkey's transmission system operator TEIAS is
set to sign a long-term agreement for a permanent connection to
the continental European grid, following a trial period that
started in September 2010.
Tuesday's massive blackout should not jeopardise that, the
head of Europe's grid operators organisation told Reuters.
Konstantin Staschus, Secretary-General of the Organisation
of European Transmission System Operators for Electricity
ENTSO-E, said that Turkey's blackout had shown there are
adequate safeguards in place to prevent contagion.
The connection with Europe also helped Turkey recover faster
than it would have otherwise, he said.
"The protection schemes have worked, the disturbance did not
spread anywhere in Europe. From that perspective, the signature
should go forward as planned," he said.
"Excluding Turkey from the system or a delay in the signing
of the long-term agreement this month is out of the question,"
the Turkish official said.
Staschus said that the existence of the EU connection had
helped Turkey restore power and that Thrace, the part of Turkey
on the European continent, had come back online first.
Turkey and Europe are connected with synchronous alternate
current (AC) lines, which means their power systems operate on
the same frequency.
This allows neighbouring regions to share power reserves and
act as a back-up for one another.
"There is always a risk in the sense that a disturbance in
one system can spread to other systems, but the economic benefit
of connection far outweighs the risk," Staschus said.
Continental Europe also has synchronous AC connections with
Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia via the narrow strait of Gibraltar.
But several European countries such as Britain, Ireland, the
Baltic states and the Nordic states are connected to the
continent via direct current lines, which work better for subsea
cables and long-distance connections.
(Editing by William Hardy)