HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
ISTANBUL Dec 17 Turkish state housing developer Emlak Konut GYO said on Tuesday its general manager Murat Kurum had been summoned to police headquarters in Istanbul.
Shares in Emlak Konut were down 12.5 percent, having fallen earlier in the day in line with some other Turkish stocks amid concern about the political fallout of a wide-ranging corruption investigation.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.27 yuan per share to shareholders of A and H shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Reshuffle will have short-term impact on company - chairman