ISTANBUL Dec 17 Turkish state housing developer Emlak Konut GYO said on Tuesday its general manager Murat Kurum had been summoned to police headquarters in Istanbul.

Shares in Emlak Konut were down 12.5 percent, having fallen earlier in the day in line with some other Turkish stocks amid concern about the political fallout of a wide-ranging corruption investigation.

