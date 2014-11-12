ANKARA Nov 12 Turkey tightened work safety
regulations and introduced tougher penalties for breaches on
Wednesday, including banning companies from public tenders, six
months after the country's worst industrial accident.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced measures ranging
from financial penalties to prison terms for those found liable
in fatal workplace accidents, in an effort to improve one of the
world's worst workplace safety records.
Protests against lax safety standards erupted in several
cities in May after a coal mine disaster killed 301 workers in
the western town of Soma. Turkey has seen rapid economic
development over the past decade but worker safety has not kept
pace. Hundreds of labourers die every year.
"Companies will be banned from public tenders for two years
if convicted for liability in a fatal accident in the
workplace," Davutoglu told a press conference in Ankara.
A Turkish court detained five people pending trial late on
Monday as part of an investigation into the flooding two weeks
ago of a mine in the southern town of Ermenek, where two people
died and sixteen workers remain trapped.
Those held included the mine's owner and managers.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by Nick Tattersall and Ralph Boulton)