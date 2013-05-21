ISTANBUL May 21 European energy exchanges ICE
Endex and EEX are competing for a slice of Turkey's booming
power market as the country prepares to open its first
electricity exchange, executives from the companies said on
Tuesday.
Turkey, with $60 billion of annual energy imports, is
liberalising its energy market and plans to open an electricity
exchange by October to increase liquidity and become a leading
trading hub between Europe and the east.
Expected growth in Turkey's energy demand is second only to
China, making the country a favourite investment market among
European energy companies hit by stalling growth in their core
markets.
"We're looking at Turkey with interest as a new business
opportunity," said Wouter de Klein, commercial director at ICE
Endex, on the sidelines of the EMART Turkey energy conference.
"We would be interested in participating in further
developing the energy trading markets in Turkey and to work
together with the relevant Turkish authorities in doing so."
ICE Endex is a new European power and gas trading platform
launched by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) this year to
increase its presence in Europe's mature energy markets.
Germany-based rival EEX has already signed an agreement with
Turkey's transmission system operator TEIAS to cooperate on the
creation of Turkey's energy exchange.
"We've started talking with TEIAS about how we can use our
experience. We have made mistakes in the past (but) there is no
need to make them again, so we are happy to share our
experiences," said Tobias Paulun, a member of the exchange
management board at EEX.
Turkey's new energy law foresees the state, through
state-owned companies, taking a maximum stake of 30 percent in
the exchange, with the remainder open to other investors and the
Istanbul Stock Exchange.
Parties interested in participating in the energy exchange
will attend a meeting in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss their
preferences for how shareholdings could be structured, said
Oytun Alici at Turkey's energy market regulator.
Another possible contender for a role in setting up Turkey's
energy exchange is Nasdaq, which operates Scandinavian
energy exchange Nordpool and Britain's N2EX bourse through its
Nasdaq OMX subsidiary
Nasdaq OMX declined to comment.
The U.S.-listed exchange, along with the London Stock
Exchange, is in talks with the Turkish government about
taking a stake in the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
