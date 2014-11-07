ANKARA Nov 7 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali
Babacan said on Friday the government did not currently
anticipate any changes in natural gas and electricity prices
before next summer, speaking in an interview with broadcaster
AHaber.
Turkey hiked gas and electricity prices by 9 percent in
October. It imports most of its energy needs and energy prices
are a major contributor to inflation, which the central bank has
been struggling to bring down, although a slump in global oil
prices has eased pressures.
Turkey faces a parliamentary election in June next year.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)