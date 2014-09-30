ISTANBUL, Sept 30 Turkey will hike electricity
and natural gas prices by 9 percent from October, Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday, blaming a weaker lira
currency for the price hikes in the heavily import-dependent
country.
The hikes are expected to put further pressure on already
stubborn inflation. Much of Turkey's electricity is generated
using natural gas, meaning the price rise is likely to have a
significant impact on household energy bills.
