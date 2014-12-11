ISTANBUL Dec 11 Turkey could propose to Russia
the construction of an integrated energy complex including an
LNG terminal at its border with Greece, as part of talks for a
planned new gas pipeline with its northern neighbour, Turkish
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said.
Calling the new pipeline plan "Turkish Stream", in reference
to the scrapped South Stream project, Yildiz said Turkey would
study the new pipeline plan with Russia.
"We can do this project but it will not be a transit
project," Yildiz told the Bosphorus Energy club meeting in
Istanbul.
"We have proposals on this and perhaps including an LNG
terminal, the construction of an integrated energy complex could
be on the table," he said.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Mark Potter)