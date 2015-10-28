(Adds background, context)
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL Oct 28 Turkey's Enerjisa, a joint
venture between Sabanci Holding and Germany's E.ON
, plans to sell three hydroelectric power plants to
rationalise its portfolio and cut debt, and has appointed
bankers to manage the sale, three banking sources said.
Enerjisa has put up for sale the 400 megawatt (MW) Pervari,
280 MW Alpaslan and 168.4 MW Incir plants, all of which are
still under construction, the sources said.
The three plants are expected to be operational by the first
quarter of 2018, according to the company's website.
"The sale represents an optimisation of Enerjisa's
portfolio. It also wants to cut its indebtedness," one of the
sources said.
Enerjisa declined to comment.
Helped by government incentives, the Turkish power industry
has expanded its generating capacity to 70,000 MW (70
gigawatts), which far outstrips demand and is driving down
prices. That has prompted some companies to reconsider their
holdings in the industry.
The head of Sabanci's energy business, Mehmet
Gocmen, said this month the conglomerate wanted to reduce debt
levels at Enerjisa to prepare it for an eventual initial public
offering.
Over the last decade Turkey's energy industry attracted $64
billion in investment, with more than 60 percent of that through
borrowing. Enerjisa invested about $11 billion in the same
period, Gocmen said.
"The high indebtedness of energy companies are pushing them
to diversify their portfolios and sell inefficient assets. Yet,
the problem is there are very few buyers outside," one of the
sources said.
Enerjisa had previously appointed Goldman Sachs to
look for a financial investor in Baskent Elektrik, its
electricity distribution grid in Ankara, but there were no
interested parties, two of the sources said.
Turkish electricity demand is expected to grow 2.5 percent
in 2015, lower than the expected 3 percent growth for the whole
economy, continuing to put downward pressure on prices, Gocmen
has said.
Enerjisa aims to have an installed capacity of 3.5 GW by
April 2016 under its current investment plan.
(Writing by Asli Kandemir; Editing by David Dolan, Greg
Mahlich)