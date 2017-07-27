Eight consortia including Germany's Siemens bid in Turkish wind project tender - official

ANKARA, July 27 (Reuters) - Eight consortia, including German giant Siemens, participated in the Turkish energy ministry's wind power project tender on Thursday, an official from the energy ministry told Reuters.

Other companies in the consortia who placed bids in the tender included Germany's Nordex, Denmark's Vestas, and Turkey's Zorlu Enerji, the official said. A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier that Germany's Enercon had also placed a bid. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)