ISTANBUL, April 2 Turkey was forced to raise
energy prices because of a weakened lira and regional
instability that has boosted oil prices, Energy Minister Taner
Yildiz said on Monday.
Electricity prices were raised by 9.3 percent for households
and by 8.7 percent for industrial users on April 1.
Yildiz announced a natural gas price rise of an average of
18.72 percent from the same date.
"Crude oil prices and the weaker lira, as well as the Arab
Spring that started last year, and the Iran-Israel tension over
the Strait of Hormuz have made the hikes mandatory," Yildiz told
reporters in Ankara.
"Rising cost pressures rendered hikes on electricity and
natural gas tariffs unavoidable," brokerage Ekspres Invest said
in a note, adding they would boost inflation.
"The combined effect of the two changes is estimated to be
around 0.55 percentage points on the headline CPI from April and
onwards," it said.
The lira has lost 15 percent against the dollar since the
end of 2010.
"An increase was widely expected, since natural gas prices
are determined in accordance with changes in oil prices and
forex rates, although the increases are a little higher than
expectations," Tera Brokers wrote in a research note.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jason Neely)