ANKARA Nov 2 Turkey's energy minister warned on Friday that the government would review Italian energy firm ENI's investments in Turkey if it went ahead with plans to explore for natural gas in Cyprus.

Cyprus said on Tuesday it would start negotiations with firms including ENI for the potential development of natural gas fields off the Mediterranean island. Turkey, which has been at diplomatic loggerheads with Cyprus for decades, claims the island has no authority to explore for gas offshore. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall)