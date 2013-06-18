BRIEF-Kerr Mines announces U.S. Stock Symbol Change
* Kerr Mines Inc announces that trading symbol for company's U.S listing on OTC Pink Sheets has changed to KERMF effective May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, June 18 Turkey has seen $1.35 billion of capital outflows from its equity markets since May 26 due partly to global market conditions and two weeks of domestic political unrest, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Tuesday.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on June 12 that outflows from Turkish markets since the beginning of May had amounted to $7.9-8.0 billion, mainly due to global factors.
ZURICH, May 31 ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.