By Humeyra Pamuk and Seda Sezer
| ANKARA/ISTANBUL
ANKARA/ISTANBUL Feb 5 At the FEM University
Preparation School in Uskudar, a conservative district on the
Asian side of Istanbul, young men are quietly receiving
specialised coaching in how to pass the exams that give access
to the most important jobs in Turkey.
To a casual eye, nothing seems remarkable. As in nearly all
Turkish schools, a portrait of modern Turkey's secular founder
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk hangs in every classroom. Ataturk's
address to youth hangs on the wall at the school's entrance.
There are no visible references either to the religious
movement which runs the school, known as Hizmet, or "Service" -
or to the movement's founder, cleric Fethullah Gulen, based in
the United States for 14 years. But the teachers are almost all
Gulen followers, as are many of the pupils and their parents.
The government wants to shut schools like this one down,
officially arguing that test preparation academies provide an
unfair advantage and place a financial burden on families who
feel they must pay tuition or their children will under-perform.
But for Gulen supporters, the proposal is just the latest
attempt by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to curb a movement that
has emerged as a challenge to his domination of the country.
Gulen's followers are believed to control as many as a
quarter of the exam preparation academies in Turkey, giving a
seemingly innocuous religious movement an outsized role in
shaping the views of the country's future elite.
"My family directed me here. They wouldn't want me to go to
another prep school, nor would I. They like this movement and
want me to be involved too," said Taha Ramazan Sisman, 18, who
says he plans to study medicine when he enters university this
year - and then serve the movement upon graduation.
Just what Hizmet actually is depends on whom you ask.
Supporters say members are free to join and leave, and take no
orders from above. They define themselves mainly as conservative
Muslims who believe in the importance of education and charity.
To Erdogan, an Islamist who once drew on Hizmet for support,
the organisation has grown into the biggest threat to his own
11-year domination of the country, a "state within a state" that
must be dismantled.
Since a corruption probe late last year pitted police and
judges - many of them Gulen followers - against senior
politicians and business associates of the prime minister
accused of graft, Erdogan and Gulen have become arch enemies.
The prime minister has denounced the corruption
investigations as a foreign plot. The authorities have purged
hundreds of police, many of them Gulen followers.
Gulen has lashed out against the government, praying "God
bring fire to their houses".
Erdogan, who does not mention Gulen by name but makes his
target clear, has vowed to root out the nation's foes in their
"lairs" and accused them of laying "wicked and dark traps in our
country".
The corruption probe and dispute with Gulen supporters have
finally dented the seemingly indestructible Erdogan, who had
emerged largely unscathed from mass anti-government street
demonstrations last year.
"The government was seriously damaged," Ozer Sancar, head of
MetroPoll research said. "This is a far bigger challenge than
the summer protests as it involves corruption. How Erdogan will
handle the crisis will determine the electorate's behaviour."
SOUR MARRIAGE
If Gulen now poses the greatest threat to Erdogan, it is at
least in part a challenge of the prime minister's own making.
Erdogan's Islamist AK Party long encouraged Gulen's
followers to seek positions in the bureaucracy to displace the
"deep state" - the army-backed secularist establishment that had
ruled Turkey since the fall of the Ottoman Empire.
"When Erdogan came to power in 2002, he didn't have the
personnel to occupy key positions," an official close to
Erdogan's office said. "His stream of the Islamist tradition had
not really invested in democratic institutions in the past, but
Hizmet had spent decades training professionals in its schools.
So he called on them."
Hizmet helped cement the rise of Erdogan's AK Party. Its
influence in the judiciary - which jailed senior officers on
coup plot charges - was widely seen as crucial to taming an army
which toppled three governments in the latter 20th century and
forced an Islamist-led cabinet from power in 1997.
However the marriage of convenience appears to have soured
in the past year or so, with the discord blowing thunderously
into the open with the corruption investigation last year.
Erdogan's backers say Hizmet's appetite for influence had
become relentless, to the point that members were demanding
control of whole state departments.
"The movement already has thousands of people in the state,
but they always ask for more," said a government official,
asking not to be identified while discussing Hizmet's influence
behind the scenes.
"You hire one person from the movement in a certain
department. Then two more, then five more. And the next day they
complain: 'Why isn't the whole department made up of Hizmet
people?'"
Senior officials have said a criminal investigation will
soon be launched into the formation of "an illegal organisation
within the state", a charge Hizmet followers say they will
defend themselves against.
"If there is concrete and conclusive evidence ... this
evidence should be referred to the judicial authorities for
investigation," the Journalists and Writers Foundation, a group
which has Gulen as its honorary leader and which has spoken on
behalf of his movement in the past, said on Tuesday.
"It is a hate crime to repeat this slander again and again
without producing any evidence or taking legal action."
NO FINGERPRINTS
Born in Erzurum, eastern Turkey, 72 years ago, Gulen built
up his reputation as a Muslim preacher with intense sermons that
often moved him to tears. From his base in Izmir, he toured
Turkey stressing the need to embrace scientific progress, shun
radicalism and build bridges to the West and other faiths.
The first Gulen school opened in 1982. In the following
decades, the movement became a spectacular success, setting up
hundreds of schools that turned out generations of capable
graduates, who gravitated to influential jobs in the judiciary,
police, media, state bureaucracy and private business.
Its millions of followers refer to Gulen as "Hocafendi", or
"respected teacher". They have branched out from Turkey to other
countries, particularly the Turkic language-speaking former
Soviet republics of Central Asia, and African countries, where
they fund schools and open businesses.
Like the Mormons of the United States or the Ismaili Muslims
of South Asia and elsewhere, members are expected to contribute
a share of their income to the movement's charitable work, a
source of funding that has helped build the schools and colleges
that produce the graduates that expand its reach.
His followers say Gulen aims to educate a "golden
generation" of conservative, well-travelled and patriotic young
Muslims who will promote Turkish values around the world.
His emphasis on education, free market economics and
integration into Europe drew middle class followers, who in turn
earned influence through their own successful careers and built
more schools with their donations.
"The main principle of the movement is not to have any
expectations and to always give more than you take. The
supporters usually donate a certain amount of their revenues to
social responsibility projects," said Rizanur Meral, head of
TUSKON, Hizmet's association of businessmen, which boasts 54,000
individual members who own 140,000 companies.
"There is a really important principle that we learnt from
Hocafendi: if we receive a worldly benefit from our charitable
work, then we will not get our reward in the afterlife. So
supporters are never after material rewards," he explained.
In 1999, Gulen decamped to a compound in the Pocono
mountains of rural Pennsylvania, shortly before the start of a
case against him in Turkey on charges of plotting to destroy the
secular state and establish Islamic law. He was acquitted but
has remained in the United States.
Opponents describe Hizmet almost as a conspiracy.
Former police chief Hanefi Avci, a conservative Muslim whose
children graduated from Hizmet schools but who landed in jail
after writing a book lifting the lid on the group's workings
within the force, describes a systematic network.
"In the intelligence and smuggling and organised crime units
of police command, a majority of the technical and managerial
teams are (Hizmet) members or are carrying out instructions
coming from the group," wrote Avci.
"This organisation is not confined to the police command.
The group has a structure pretty much in every institution like
the MIT (intelligence service), the army, judiciary, even
members of parliament," said Avci, who was detained weeks after
the book was published in 2010 and remains in jail, convicted of
links to a leftist terrorist organisation.
Communication among members, one official close to the
government said, is discreet and conducted largely by word of
mouth: "You start to hear the same demands or view arising from
different quarters, often couched in the same language. You
understand where it's coming from."
Another senior Turkish official described the method as
building influence "without leaving fingerprints".
Such an intangible structure means curbing Hizmet's power
could prove even more challenging for Erdogan's administration
than taming the military, say some Turkey watchers.
"They're more careful than the military about revealing who
is among them. They worked hard to put people in government,"
said James Jeffrey, a former U.S. ambassador to Turkey, now a
fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think
tank. "They're not going away."