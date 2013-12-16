* Gulen influential in ruling party
* Rift with Erdogan has spilled into the open
* Istanbul main battleground
By Humeyra Pamuk
ANKARA, Dec 16 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has
won three general elections, weathered summer riots, subdued a
meddling army and changed Turkey like few leaders before him in
a decade in power.
But a rift with an enigmatic U.S.-based Islamic preacher,
whose quiet influence in the police, secret services and
judiciary looms large over the Turkish state, threatens to shake
his hold on power ahead of elections next year.
The powerful network of Fethullah Gulen, who leads a
worldwide Islamic movement from a forested compound in the
United States, had helped Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party win
a growing share of the vote in three successive elections.
"This is a nasty and bloody divorce," wrote Kadri Gursel, a
columnist critical of the government but who writes for the
broadly pro-Erdogan Milliyet daily.
Summer protests and riots in central Istanbul underlined
growing concern especially among secularists about Erdogan's
increasingly authoritarian style of government.
Recent months have also brought into the open conflicts with
Gulen's "Hizmet" (Service) movement. Chief focus in recent weeks
has been a government plan to abolish private "prep" schools,
many financed and run by Gulen, on the grounds they give unfair
advantage to wealthy parents.
Gulen has set up schools across Africa, the Middle East, the
United States and Asia. They are a key source of income but also
a powerful instrument of influence, especially in Turkey,
creating a network of elite contacts and personal loyalties.
The Hizmet movement is widely seen as having helped break
the grip of the army, self-appointed guardians of secularism,
over Turkish politics, arguably Erdogan's greatest achievement,
through its influence in the judiciary, with hundreds of
officers convicted on coup plot charges.
Erdogan has built his own body of wealthy loyalists since he
came to power in 2002, largely from the same religiously-minded
professional class that revere Gulen, but a rift between the two
risks fracturing that support base as polls approach.
When Erdogan visited Washington this year he sent an ally to
Pennsylvania to sound out the plans of Gulen, who left Turkey in
1999 after being charged with plotting to establish Islamic law.
But the power of Gulen, who was acquitted but has remained in
America, lies partly in his enigmatic style.
There have long been ideological differences, many of
Gulen's followers seeing him as a more progressive and
pro-Western influence on Turkey than Erdogan, whose views on
issues from abortion to alcohol consumption have triggered
accusations of interference in Turkish private life.
Those tensions have spilled into the open in a power
struggle at the heart of the ruling party that could shape
Turkey's political landscape for the next decade.
Hizmet's power lies more in its influence within the AK
Party bureaucracy than any ability to sway voters at the ballot
box. With most of the electoral map AK Party orange, there is
little sense it could unseat Erdogan even if it wanted.
But it could act as a check on what it might see as
Erdogan's excesses, throwing its weight for example behind the
opposition in March local elections, with the commercial capital
and largest city Istanbul the key prize.
TEST OF STRENGTH
An AK Party loss in Istanbul, which experts and pollsters
see as broadly unlikely but do not rule out, would be a massive
blow for Erdogan, who served as mayor in the city in the 1990s.
Even a reduced margin of victory would dent his standing.
Erdogan's eyes may also be on August presidential elections
which he is expected to contest and 2015 parliamentary polls.
"Just ahead of the local elections, to wage such a serious
battle with the Hizmet movement gives an opportunity to test its
electoral strength," said Ahmet Sik, a journalist detained for a
year over his book on Gulen's life and influence.
"Erdogan will be able to see exactly what he is up against,"
Sik told Reuters.
Mustafa Sarigul, the popular mayor of Istanbul's upscale
Sisli district for almost 14 years, is expected to stand for the
main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in the Istanbul
mayoral race.
Born in eastern Turkey, he is not seen as typical of a CHP
breed viewed by many AKP supporters as staunchly secularist,
elitist and disconnected from the religiously conservative
Anatolian heartlands where Erdogan draws core support.
A meeting in Washington this month between CHP leader Kemal
Kilicdaroglu and representatives of an association known to be
close to Gulen fuelled speculation of a closer alignment and
even talk of Hizmet support for Sarigul's Istanbul bid.
The AK Party has nominated incumbent Kadir Topbas, who has
run the city of 12 million people for almost a decade, as its
candidate for Istanbul, the heart of weeks of fierce
anti-government demonstrations over the summer.
Local elections in 2009 saw a fairly close race with Topbas
winning just over 3 million of 8.8 million votes while
Kilicdaroglu, then the mayoral candidate, took 2.6 million.
Ozer Sancar, head of MetroPoll Strategic and Social Research
Center, estimates Hizmet members account for 3-5 percent of
voters but their influence could go much deeper.
"Our research consistently shows that between 28 to 33
percent of our society is sympathetic towards Gulen. To think
that someone with that level of admiration will not have much
influence would be wrong," Sancar told Reuters.
"In Istanbul, the CHP's votes are not that far off AKP and
that little 5 percent that Gulenists have could swing the
outcome."
LONG-STANDING TENSIONS
Tensions between Erdogan and Gulen have come to a head
before, notably in February 2012, when prosecutors sought to
detain Hakan Fidan, a former adviser to Erdogan whom he later
made his intelligence chief.
Erdogan blocked the investigation, seen by some of his
supporters as driven by a Gulenist-influenced judiciary, in what
many commentators saw as a defining moment in his relations with
the Hizmet movement.
"I believe the cornerstone for the breakup of the alliance
between the Gulen movement and the government was the National
Intelligence Agency crisis," wrote Vatan columnist Rusen Cakir,
describing the current situation as a "pitched battle".
It is being waged in public, through the media.
In a series of front page stories, pro-Gulen daily Zaman has
repeatedly denounced the government's plans to abolish prep
schools, while another pro-Hizmet paper, Taraf, has escalated
the tensions by publishing documents from 2004 purporting to
show a government plan to eliminate the movement.
Erdogan has accused the Taraf reporter of treason and shows
little sign of backing down, gearing up for the local elections
with a tour of the country, announcing his mayoral candidates
for key cities at gatherings more akin to campaign rallies.
Polls show little or no fall in Erdogan's support since the
anti-government protests of the summer, when tens of thousands
took to the streets. Despite the feud with Gulen, his loyalists
are unswayed.
"Many people from the Hizmet are part of the AK Party ... I
don't see an issue here. The problems between the AK Party and
the Movement will be solved," said a senior party official.
"Istanbul is of critical importance for us. It is the AK
Party's castle. We will conquer it again."
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara; Editing by
Nick Tattersall and Ralph Boulton)