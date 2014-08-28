* Erdogan takes oath before parliament
* Opponents fear creeping authoritarianism
* Main opposition boycotts ceremonies
(Adds Erdogan asking Davutoglu to form government)
By Gulsen Solaker and Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, Aug 28 Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as
Turkey's president on Thursday, cementing his position as its
most powerful leader of recent times, in a step opponents fear
heralds more authoritarian rule and widening religious influence
in public life.
Reading the oath of office in a ceremony in parliament,
Erdogan vowed to protect Turkey's independence and integrity, to
abide by the constitution and by the principles of Mustafa Kemal
Ataturk, founder of the modern secular republic.
Erdogan, who had been prime minister since 2003, has
consistently presented his time in office as a historic mission
to transform Turkey domestically and as a regional power.
Deputies of the main opposition CHP walked out shortly
before Erdogan's oath. Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu boycotted
the ceremony, arguing Erdogan breached the constitution by
remaining premier for the weeks after his presidential victory.
"We're now more worried than ever about one-man, autocratic
rule in Turkey," CHP deputy Aykan Erdemir told Reuters.
Around 200 protesters chanting slogans against Erdogan and
carrying banners reading "Presidency cannot wash away corruption
or theft" gathered later in Istanbul. Police fired teargas and
water cannon to disperse the crowd.
After laying a wreath at Ataturk's mausoleum in the heart of
Ankara, Erdogan's limousine was escorted by military cavalcade
to the presidential palace where he was greeted by outgoing
president Abdullah Gul, a co-founder of Erdogan's AK Party.
Later on Thursday, Erdogan formally asked outgoing foreign
minister Ahmet Davutoglu to form a new government and be his
prime minister. The cabinet lineup is expected on Friday.
Erdogan's victory in Turkey's first popular presidential
election this month capped more than decade as prime minister in
which the economy has tripled in dollar terms and the country
has carved out a growing, though often controversial, role in
the politics of the Middle East.
Opponents say his ambition to establish an executive
presidential system will concentrate too much power in the hands
of a leader with autocratic instincts and roots in Islamist
politics, and lead the EU candidate country ever further from
the secular ideals of Ataturk.
Senior representatives of some 90 states from Asia, Africa,
the Middle East and Europe attended ceremonies in the evening,
including the emir of Qatar and Iran's foreign minister.
There were no heads of major Western states, many of which
have viewed Erdogan sceptically since a crackdown on
anti-government demonstrations in June of last year.
But despite faltering ties with European partners, Erdogan
used his first speech as president to say Turkey's decades long
bid to join the European Union would be re-energised.
"Turkey's path to the EU, which is a strategic target, will
continue more decisively," Erdogan said. Democratic reforms and
a peace process aimed at ending a 30 year insurgency by Kurdish
militants would also remain priorities.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had been due to attend
but cancelled after accusing Russia of bringing troops into the
southeast of the country in support of pro-Moscow separatist
rebels.
CHALLENGES AHEAD
In a final speech as AK Party leader on Wednesday, Erdogan
spoke of his move to the presidential palace as the birth of a
new Turkey. But he vowed that the AK's mission to elevate the
country as a major regional power would go on unchanged after he
left party politics. He must cut party ties as head of state.
Erdogan's rhetoric has long played on the divisions between
his supporters among Turkey's pious conservatives and a
Western-facing, largely secular class suspicious of his Islamic
ideals. In his farewell party address, he tried to strike a more
conciliatory note.
"Whether they love us or not, I reach out my hand from here
to every one of the 77 million people," he said. "We understand
your lifestyles, your values ... We want you to understand the
bans, restrictions and threats we overcame to get here today."
His combative nature was still in evidence, however, as he
vowed to fight on against the "treachery" of his ally-turned-foe
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Erdogan accuses Gulen of
orchestrating a corruption scandal targeting the government
through a network of followers in the police and judiciary.
Gulen denies the accusation.
That power struggle will be one of the new government's top
priorities, but it will also have to cope with a slowing economy
and the threat from Islamic State militants over its southern
borders with Iraq and Syria.
The current economic team, including Deputy Prime Minister
Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, is expected to
remain largely intact, while intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, a
close Erdogan confidante, and EU minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are
leading contenders for foreign minister.
Erdogan aide Yalcin Akdogan was also expected to take up a
position in cabinet, possibly as a deputy prime minister, while
AK deputy chairman Mustafa Sentop is seen as a candidate for
justice minister, senior officials have said.
The AK party must win a stronger majority in parliament in a
general election due by next June if Erdogan is to secure his
ambition of changing the constitution and establishing an
executive presidency.
In the meantime, he will use to the full the powers of the
existing presidency which has functioned under predecessors
largely as a ceremonial position. He can head government
meetings and exert influence by dint of his personal authority,
as reflected in a series of election victories since 2002.
(Additional reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by Nick
Tattersall, Daren Butler and Jonny Hogg; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)