ANKARA Feb 25 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's office said voice recordings on YouTube purportedly of
Erdogan telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the
day news broke of a graft inquiry into his government were fake
and "completely untrue".
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the audio
recordings, which were posted on the video sharing site late on
Monday.
In the recordings, the voice supposedly of Erdogan can be
heard asking his son to remove the money from his home.
At one point, the voice at the other end of the line says
some 30 million euros ($40 million) remain to be disposed of.
The recordings, which appeared two days after Erdogan's AK
Party officially began campaigning for local elections at the
end of March, may be the latest purported revelation in a graft
scandal Erdogan has cast as orchestrated to unseat him.
"The recordings, which were released via the Internet this
evening, accompanied with the allegation that they were a
telephone conversation between our Prime Minister Recep Tayyip
Erdogan and his son, are completely untrue and the product of an
immoral montage," Erdogan's office said in a statement.
"Those who created this dirty conspiracy targeting the prime
minister of the Republic of Turkey will be brought to account
within the law," it said.
The corruption scandal, which erupted on Dec. 17 with the
detention of businessmen close to Erdogan and the sons of three
ministers, has spiralled into one of the biggest challenges of
his 11-year rule.
Social media and video-sharing sites have been awash with
leaked recordings presented as evidence of wrongdoing. As with
the latest recordings, Reuters has been unable to verify their
authenticity.
Erdogan's supporters say the graft investigation was
contrived by a U.S.-based cleric with influence in the police
and judiciary in a bid to unseat him ahead of elections this
year. The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, has denied involvement.
The government has responded by dismissing or reassigning
thousands of police officers, tightening its control over the
appointment of judges and prosecutors, and pushing through a new
law that allows the authorities to block access to websites
within hours without a prior court order.
($1 = 0.7285 euros)
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Parisa Hafezi; Additional
reporting by Edwin Chan; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Daren
Butler; Editing by Toni Reinhold)