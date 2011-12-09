By Ralph Boulton
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Dec 9 He has been feted in Arab
states as the midwife of Islamic democracy. At home in Turkey,
he strides the political stage unchallenged, a powerful army
tamed, a hostile judiciary subdued, citizens savouring the taste
of economic success.
Yet there are doubts about Tayyip Erdogan. Tucked away in an
anonymous backstreet near Istanbul airport, the Sozcu
(Spokesman) newspaper stands out in lampooning and criticising
the prime minister at a time when over 60 journalists are in
pre-trial detention and once-outspoken newspapers appear cowed.
"Yes, we're a lifeboat," News Editor Ferda Ongun said in the
daily's sparsely furnished offices. "Many of our journalists are
people who can't get published any more in the big papers.
"But this boat has limited capacity," she said. "We need
more boats."
Troubles for the media began in earnest in 2009 when Dogan
Yayin Holding, then the most powerful media group and
a forthright critic of Erdogan for his Islamist origins, was
presented with a multi-billion dollar tax fine.
The tax dispute was settled after Dogan, which also has
interests in energy, manufacturing and finance, sold two dailies
and a key television channel as part, it said, of a routine
restructuring. The government denied any political motivation.
Around the same time, investigation of a coup plot began to
sprawl, drawing in many journalists besides businessmen,
academics and military. What had at first been welcomed by
rights activists as a bid to root out the dark forces of an
entrenched hardline security establishment, known popularly as
the "Deep State", seemed then to take on a darker aspect.
For many in the media especially, events gave pause for
thought about a party that has swept three elections since 2002
and a leader who looks set to stay in office for many years yet.
"It's not that you think about every word and sentence you
write, but it's a kind of self-censorship," a journalist at one
of the major newspapers said. "At the back of your mind you're
thinking whether you'll upset a minister and what might happen.
"Creating the feeling is more important than what actually
might be done against you...You see Sozcu getting away with it,
and I'm surprised they're not touched."
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY
The day's Sozcu carried a cartoon poking fun at the famously
brittle Erdogan for complaining that a picture of him adorning
the front page of the U.S. Time magazine - a distinction most
would welcome - conveyed too severe an image.
The sketch showed Erdogan grinning contentedly at a redacted
and smiling image of him replete with rippling superman muscles.
Egemen Bagis, a senior cabinet minister, said Erdogan's
popularity spoke for itself. It has indeed steadily grown since
a newly formed AK Party drove established parties into oblivion
in 2002 polls after years of corruption scandals, squabbling,
abandoned IMF rescue programmes and economic crisis.
If Erdogan lacks for a political opposition, said Bagis,
that is scarcely Erdogan's fault. If Turks doubted AK, they
would demolish it as they had other parties nine years ago.
"We're not responsible for their internal disputes...
Erdogan's given his nation a sense of pride and honour that
comes of self-confidence, economic and democratic."
Bagis said the detention of journalists and others for
months without trial over the alleged "Ergenekon" plot, and the
separate military "Sledgehammer" coup conspiracy, was the result
of a slow, inefficient judiciary that needed reform.
"We're working on it," he said, sitting in his Istanbul
office close to the Bosphorus waterway.
"I'm 100 percent sure this has nothing to do with the AK
Party because I know Tayyip Erdogan himself is not comfortable
with these detentions."
Critics say the party has had long enough to reform
anti-terrorism laws invoked in Ergenekon -- a tangled conspiracy
to trigger, through bombings and asssassinations, a military
coup against a premier suspected by a conservative establishment
of Islamist ambitions.
Anti-terrorism laws remain vaguely written, giving judges
broad freedom of interpretation on what constitutes propagating
terrorism. The Turkish judiciary, moreover, has traditionally
prized the security of the state over individual rights.
"TURKEY NOT CHINA"
One particularly celebrated Ergenekon case is that of Nedim
Sener and Ahmet Sik, mainstream investigative journalists
arrested in March and held since, along with other suspects in
Istanbul's Silivri top-security prison.
Sener's lawyer Nurcan Bayraktar said the journalist, who
himself worked on the Ergenekon case, had his telephone tapped
after an anonymous email tipoff to police in 2009. Around two
years later he was arrested at his home on suspicion of being
part of the plot -- something he denies.
He is accused of involvement in the writing of two books
about the infiltration of the police by an Islamist sect, one by
former police chief Hanefi Avci and one by Sik.
"I believe this case will be an indicator in terms of press
freedom in the process of Turkey becoming a state of law,"
Bayraktar said. "I think the verdict ... will also be important
in creating in society a feeling of confidence in justice."
Mustafa Akyol, author of a book 'Islam Without Extremes',
disapproves of the way Sener and Sik have been treated but
believes fears for democracy can be exaggerated. He sees no "AK
state" in the making.
"This is not an authoritarian state like China," he said.
"You can bash AK every day and not go to jail. Look at Sozcu."
Sozcu criticises AK over moves to allow the Islamic
headscarf in state institutions, its handling of an earthquake,
efforts to forge a peace deal with Kurdish rebels, pursuit of
charges against military commanders and accusations of cronyism.
Where does Sozcu draw its confidence?
"The difference is we have no business with the government,
while others have," Metin Koklucinar of Sozcu said. "We're not
bidding in tenders, in privatisation ... Everyone knows what
happened to Dogan."
Turkey's European Union candidacy may also play a role.
Ankara can cite the paper's activities in arguing press freedom
has been preserved.
CRITICISM TOLERATED FROM MINOR PLAYERS?
"If you have a small audience, you can say whatever you
want, but if you have a large audience, like say main TV
networks, you are quite limited in what you can say."
These were the words of Russian commentator Vladimir Pozner,
talking about limits to press freedom in Vladimir Putin's
Russia. While Turkey and Russia may not bear broader comparison,
a similarity in the 'privileged' position of a small publication
is intriguing.
"Some people say AK is too Islamist, or trying to take over
the country," Akyol said. "I say AK isn't too Islamist but too
Turkish, in the sense it perpetuates the classical problems of
Turkish culture."
Modern Turkish political history is marked by an underlying
authoritarianism. Party law entrenches party leaders, and the
parties in turn have imposed its placemen on state institutions
from the judiciary to education and, in various ways, the media.
AK, however, did not invent media taboos in Turkey. It
banished many.
Sinan Ulgen, chairman of the Edam think-tank, said for all
the curbs of pre-AK times, political leaders were still at least
held up for criticism in the media.
"Previously the taboos were about topics, like the army or
Kurds. Now they're about criticising the government or Erdogan."
AK sees its service in slashing the influence of generals
who had pressed four governments from power in 40 years. Many
saw the constant presence of the army as a brake to the maturity
of Turkish politics. If all failed, there was always the army.
Sozcu, for its part, would be more sympathetic to that
image of the army as a guarantor ultimately of secularism. It
looks warily upon the treatment of senior serving and retired
officers under Ergenekon and Sledgehammer.
"One of AK's goals was to replace the Deep State with
democracy and that's what we are achieving," Bagis said. "I'm
sure there are those who'd like those dark days back where there
was torture and unsolved murders."
Rights groups have accused Turkey in the past of using
torture especially in the southeast where an armed Kurdish
rebellion has simmered with the loss of some 40,000 lives. AK
has taken some steps to stop such abuses.
Rebel attacks continue after the breakdown of talks.
From the front page of Sozcu, the eyes of Mustafa Kemal
Ataturk, founder of the secular state nine decades ago, seem to
look out sceptically on a changing Turkey.
A new constitution, replacing a basic law drawn up under
army auspices after a 1980 coup, is expected to recreate the
Turkish state. The centre of power will probably be a president
rather than parliament.
The most likely candidate - Tayyip Erdogan.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)