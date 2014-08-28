ANKARA Aug 28 Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as Turkey's 12th president at a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, cementing his position as the country's most powerful modern leader, in what his opponents fear will herald an increasingly authoritarian rule.

"In my capacity as President of the Republic, I swear upon my honor and repute before the great Turkish nation and before history to safeguard the existence and independence of the state," Erdogan said, reading the oath of office.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jonny Hogg)