ANKARA, April 30 Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan
said on Thursday the strong executive presidency he seeks would
bear no resemblance to Asian or African dictatorships but would
be "like a bee...taking something from every flower" to create a
uniquely Turkish honey.
Erdogan, accused by critics of undermining curbs to his
power such as the judiciary, said systems of checks and balances
would be more effective under a full executive presidency. But
he gave no details of what form those checks might take.
By far NATO member Turkey's most popular political leader,
he served as prime minister from 2003 until becoming the first
directly elected President last year. Previous presidents played
a largely ceremonial role, but Erdogan has broken with that
tradition, retaining a tight grip on day-to-day politics.
However, he seeks to change the constitution to strengthen
presidential powers - something opponents say would foster what
they already see as increasingly autocratic rule.
Erdogan, speaking at a symposium in Ankara, clearly
addressed his words to critics who accuse him of intolerance and
even sympathisers who still fear a new constitutional order
could erode democratic freedoms already questioned.
"This (presidential) system will not bear any resemblance
to dictatorships under the same name in Africa and Asia," he
said.
"(It) will be unique to Turkey, it will be like a bee making
honey, taking something from every flower and giving us a taste
of a truly different honey."
The ruling AK Party, which he co-founded, has placed the
issue at the heart of its manifesto for parliamentary polls, due
on June 7.
Erdogan said the popular mandate he won when elected
president last year with 52 percent of the vote showed the
climate in Turkey was suited to a shift away from the current
parliamentary system.
The AKP is on course to remain the largest party after the
June parliamentary elections. Polls suggest, however, that
concerns over the proposed presidential system could see the AKP
fall short of the heavy majority it would need to change the
constitution without needing either a referendum or the support
of other parties.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, writing by Jonny Hogg, Editing by
Ece Toksabay and Ralph Boulton)