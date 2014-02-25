ANKARA Feb 25 Turkish riot police fired tear
gas and water cannon to disperse several hundred people
protesting against the government at an Ankara university on
Tuesday ahead of the opening of a highway in the city.
"Government resign", "Thief Tayyip Erdogan", the crowd of
mainly students chanted on a road within the university campus
where they set up a makeshift barricade.
Earlier, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused political
rivals of shameless fabrication of a telephone tap of him
telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day
police raided houses in a graft inquiry into his government.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; editing
by Ralph Boulton)