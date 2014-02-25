ANKARA Feb 25 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan said on Tuesday voice recordings purportedly of him
telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day
news broke of a graft inquiry were a "treacherous attack" on his
office.
In a speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament,
Erdogan also said the recordings, which appeared on YouTube late
on Monday, were a "shameless montage," suggesting they were
faked composites of his voice and that of his son Bilal.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Gulsen Solaker, writing by
Daren Butler and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Janet Lawrence)