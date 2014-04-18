(Changes source, adds details, background)
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, April 18 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
applied to Turkey's constitutional court on Friday to challenge
the alleged violation of his and his family's rights by social
media, a senior official in his office told Reuters.
Erdogan's government blocked Twitter and YouTube
in March, drawing international condemnation, after
audio recordings, purportedly showing corruption in his inner
circle, were leaked on their sites.
The Twitter block was lifted earlier this month after the
constitutional court ruled that it breached freedom of
expression, a decision Erdogan has since said was wrong and
should be overturned. YouTube remains blocked in Turkey.
The senior official said Erdogan had made the application to
the constitutional court via his lawyer in a complaint over the
failure to implement court rulings requesting the removal of
content violating his rights. The prime minister was seeking
50,000 lira ($23,500) compensation.
Turkish officials held talks with a delegation from Twitter
in Ankara this week to try to resolve the dispute. But there was
no immediate deal to open a Twitter office in Turkey or for it
to pay Turkish tax, two of Ankara's key requests.
Access to Twitter was blocked on March 21 in the run-up to
local elections to stem a stream of leaked wiretapped
recordings. Erdogan said he would "root out" the network.
($1 = 2.1266 Turkish Liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Heinrich)