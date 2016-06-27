BERLIN, June 27 Turkey's journey towards joining
the European Union is long and complicated and it is far too
early to predict the outcome of accession talks, a German
foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
"Turkey's membership of the European Union is a long process
which we are in the middle of; the process is not simple, on the
contrary, it is highly complicated due to a range of reasons,"
said Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.
"It is far too early to predict what the result at the end
of this difficult accession process will be," he added.
