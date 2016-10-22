Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
ANKARA The European Union should not forget that Turkey "always has alternatives" Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday, referring to Ankara's long and so far unsuccessful effort to join the bloc.
"Turkey has been working for over half a century for its EU membership, and has done more than what it should. Now the decision is the EU's," Yildirim said at a conference of his ruling AK Party, comments from which were broadcast live on television.
"Turkey always has alternatives, don't let the EU forget this."
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcuu, Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.