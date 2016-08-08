PARIS Aug 8 Turkey's migration agreement with the European Union "will not be possible" if the EU does not keep its side of the deal on visa waivers, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has told France's Le Monde newspaper.

"The European Union is not behaving in a sincere manner with Turkey," Erdogan said in comments published on Monday, noting that the visa waiver for Turkish citizens was supposed to kick in on June 1.

"If our demands our not satisfied then the readmissions will no longer be possible," Erdogan said. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland)