ANKARA, June 8 Turkey expects a positive outcome in coming days in talks with the European Union about visa-free travel for Turks, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference in Ankara that EU allies should not ask for measures that limit Turkey's capacity to fight terrorism.

The deal to give Turks visa-free travel to Europe in return for stemming the flow of migrants to the bloc has been held up by a disagreement over Turkey's anti-terror laws, which some in Europe see as too broad. Turkey says its needs the law to fight its multiple security threats. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)