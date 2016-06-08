ANKARA, June 8 Turkey expects a positive outcome
in coming days in talks with the European Union about visa-free
travel for Turks, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said
on Wednesday.
Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference in Ankara that EU
allies should not ask for measures that limit Turkey's capacity
to fight terrorism.
The deal to give Turks visa-free travel to Europe in return
for stemming the flow of migrants to the bloc has been held up
by a disagreement over Turkey's anti-terror laws, which some in
Europe see as too broad. Turkey says its needs the law to fight
its multiple security threats.
