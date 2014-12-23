BRUSSELS Dec 23 Donald Tusk, president of the
European Council of EU leaders, spoke to Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday about how to improve relations as well
as about recent detentions of journalists in Turkey and a need
for fair hearings.
In a pointed statement couched in cautious diplomatic
language, a week after sharp exchanges between the bloc and its
prospective Muslim member, Tusk said: "It was a good opportunity
to discuss ways to further strengthen the relations between the
European Union and Turkey, which is a common priority. I
welcomed Turkey's recently adopted EU strategy and expressed
my hope that good progress will be made in 2015."
Praising Turkey for taking in refugees in Syria, the former
Polish prime minister added: "We also discussed developments in
Turkey, including recent detentions and the importance of an
impartial and transparent process in this regard.
"We agreed to remain in close contact and both looked
forward to a meeting at the earliest possible opportunity."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Barbara Lewis)