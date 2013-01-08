LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey's (Ba1/BB/BBB-) upcoming 10-year US dollar-denominated Eurobond issue has attracted bids worth USD3.5bn, according to a source.

Price guidance remains in the 165bp over US Treasuries area and books will close at 1530 GMT.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)