European stocks enthusiasm curbed by disappointing US jobs data - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, June 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, has launched a USD1.5bn March 2023 Eurobond at 160bp over US Treasuries, inside initial guidance of 165bp area released earlier on Tuesday.
Global books have gone subject for the SEC-registered issue, after reaching just over USD4bn.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.