LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, has launched a USD1.5bn March 2023 Eurobond at 160bp over US Treasuries, inside initial guidance of 165bp area released earlier on Tuesday.

Global books have gone subject for the SEC-registered issue, after reaching just over USD4bn.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)