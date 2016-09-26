LONDON, Sept 26 Turkey's dollar-denominated bonds weakened across the curve on Monday with some issues tumbling by around 4 cents after ratings agency Moody's cut the country's sovereign rating to 'junk' late on Friday.

Longer-dated issues suffered some of the heftiest losses. The 2045 bond tumbled 4.0680 cents to 116.6260 cents, its steepest daily loss on record, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The 2030 issue fell 3.0310 cents to 167.226 cents while shorter-dated maturities while the 2017 and 2018 bond lost around half a cent. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)