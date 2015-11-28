(Adds detail of letter to Merkel)
ANKARA Nov 28 Two Turkish journalists arrested
this week over their reports about arms supplies to Syria urged
the European Union not to compromise on human rights and
freedoms as it seeks an agreement with Turkey to help stem flows
of migrants to Europe.
European diplomats have been measured in their criticism of
media freedom in Turkey and President Tayyip Erdogan's
increasingly authoritarian rule, recognising the West needs
Ankara's help on the migrant crisis and as an ally in the
U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State.
European and Turkish officials hope EU leaders and Turkey's
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will sign a deal to ease the
migrant crisis on Sunday.
Writing from Silivri prison near Istanbul, Can Dundar,
editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet newspaper, which is left-wing,
secular and often critical of the government, and senior editor
Erdem Gul said in a letter to EU leaders they hope Sunday's
meeting results in a lasting solution, adding:
"We would also like to hope that your desire to end the
crisis will not stand in the way of your sensitivity towards
human rights, freedom of press and expression as fundamental
values of the Western world."
The two also wrote to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a
spokesman for the German government confirmed.
A court on Thursday ordered the arrest of the two
journalists over the publication of footage purporting to show
the state intelligence agency helping send weapons to Syria.
The U.S. embassy criticised the arrests and the Council of
Europe's human rights commissioner Nils Muiznieks described them
as "another blow to media freedom in Turkey".
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; additional reporting by Matthias
Sobolewski in Berlin; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by
Dominic Evans)