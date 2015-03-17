ANKARA, March 17 Any decision to build a
pipeline to transport Russian gas through Turkey should be made
in consultation with the European Union and should not breach
pre-existing legal commitments, the European Commission's energy
chief said.
Russia in December abandoned its $40 billion South Stream
project after objections from the EU over potential excessive
Russian control of European gas supplies through a pipeline that
would have passed under the Black Sea to Bulgaria and carried up
to an annual 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to Europe.
Instead, Russian gas exporter Gazprom announced in
January its intention to build an undersea gas pipeline with the
same capacity to an as yet unbuilt hub on the Turkish-Greek
border by the end of 2016.
During a visit to Turkey, Maros Sefcovic, the European
Commission's Vice President in charge of Energy Union, said that
no details on the Russian proposal had been received and that
any plans should be economically viable and compatible with
Gazprom's obligations to its long-term European customers.
"When we speak about some big supplies for European
customers, you cannot adopt such a decision without talking to
them, without talking to the EU and without talking to the
European Commission," Sefcovic said at a press briefing in
Ankara on Monday evening.
He also expressed concern over the potential switching off
of existing routes via Ukraine in favour of the proposed Turkish
Stream.
"If all this should just change like that, I don't think
this is ordinary procedure and that this is how such a big
client like the EU should be treated," Sefcovic added.
The EU is the world's largest energy customer, spending 400
billion euros ($423.7 billion) a year on oil and gas imports.
($1 = 0.9441 euros)
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by David Goodman)