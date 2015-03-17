(Releads with TANAP inauguration)
By Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk
ANKARA, March 17 Turkey inaugurated a $10
billion project to pipe Azeri gas to Western markets on Tuesday,
forging ahead with a plan which could help Europe reduce its
dependence on Russian energy even as Moscow touts its own
alternative.
The Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) aims to carry 16
billion cubic metres of gas a year by mid-2018 from Azerbaijan's
Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea, one of the world's
largest gas fields developed by a BP-led consortium.
The 1,850 km (1,150 mile) pipeline will stretch from
Turkey's border with Georgia to Greece and is key to Turkey's
ambition to cut its own dependence on Russian gas.
Ankara raised its stake in the project to 30 percent last
year. Azeri state-oil firm SOCAR holds 58 percent, while BP has
the remaining 12 percent.
"We plan to establish Turkey as the energy distribution hub
of the region," President Tayyip Erdogan said at a ground
breaking ceremony in the northeastern city of Kars.
Facing objections from the EU, Russia abandoned its $40
billion South Stream project through which it aimed to deliver
gas to Europe while bypassing Ukraine. Moscow surprised the
block by proposing a new undersea pipeline, dubbed "Turkish
Stream".
Ankara's response to the project, which envisages piping gas
to a hub on the Turkish-Greek border, has been lukewarm. Energy
officials have said TANAP remains their priority.
"TANAP has a special importance because of its route and its
goal and is not an alternative project to others and there is
not an alternative to it," Erdogan said.
Initially, Turkey will buy the first 6 bcm per year of gas
from TANAP. A further 10 bcm will be delivered to Europe once it
is connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) by 2020. By
2023, TANAP's capacity will rise to 23 bcm per year and then to
31 bcm by 2026, according to project executives.
Caught off guard by Russia's surprise decision to ditch
South Stream and its proposal to work with Turkey to build an
alternative route, the European Union has repeatedly urged
Moscow not to exclude it from the plans.
"When we speak about some big supplies for European
customers, you cannot adopt such a decision without talking to
them, without talking to the EU and without talking to the
European Commission," Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's
Vice President in charge of Energy Union said at a press
briefing in Ankara on Monday evening.
(Additional reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall
and Susan Thomas)