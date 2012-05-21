BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
ISTANBUL May 21 Istanbul Stock Exchange Chairman Ibrahim Turhan said on Monday that the bourse may hold a strategic stake sale before a public offering and that Deutsche Boerse was among those interested in this process.
Turhan told a news conference that he could not give a date for a public offering but that it would be held as soon as possible. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing By Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect