ISTANBUL May 21 Deutsche Boerse is among companies interested in a possible stake sale by the Istanbul Stock Exchange as the Turkish bourse looks to transform itself into a publicly traded company, the bourse chairman said on Monday.

Ibrahim Turhan told a news conference the state-owned bourse may hold a strategic stake sale before an initial public offering, part of a move by Turkey to make Istanbul a global financial centre.

The Istanbul Stock Exchange already has a cooperation agreement with Frankfurt-based Deutsche Boerse and establishing closer ties would enable to it boost its international presence in the face of growing competitive pressures.

"High competitive pressure is one of the most important dynamics leading to bourses becoming companies to mergers between bourses and consolidation," Turhan said.

Turhan would not give an exact date for a public offering but said that it would be held as soon as possible.

"We could think of completing the process of the Istanbul Stock Exchange becoming a joint stock company in 2012 if the new capital markets law goes into effect before parliament's summer break," Turhan said.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.

"Our priority is an IPO ... Maybe we could resort to a strategic sale before holding an IPO," he said, adding that Deutsche Bourse is not the only interested party.

The size of any possible stake sale was not immediately clear.

Turhan said in January that he was targeting a public offering for the bourse and that this could be done through various block sale methods.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said in January that the timing for an IPO of the exchange would depend on market conditions and that legal regulations would be finalised before parliament's summer recess.

Deutsche Boerse and the Istanbul Stock Exchange signed an agreement on cooperation and mutual development in November 2011, including cooperating on the level of joint indices and product development in order to support a closer cooperation between both financial centres, Frankfurt and Istanbul. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing By Seda Sezer and Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and David Cowell)