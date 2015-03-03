(Adds analyst comment, details on investor base)
By Ece Toksabay and David Dolan
ISTANBUL, March 3 Turkish stock exchange Borsa
Istanbul said on Tuesday it plans to go public, in Ankara's
latest move to bolster its $220 billion equity market which has
punched below its weight for years.
Borsa Istanbul, the country's only stock exchange, plans to
list up to 43 percent of its capital through the sale of most of
the shares now held by the national Treasury.
Turkey has joined the list of the world's top 20 economies,
thanks to years of solid growth, but its equity market has not
kept up, with the bulk of trade centred around a handful of
large-cap stocks.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said in January he wanted
Istanbul to break into the ranks of the world's top 10 financial
hubs, an ambitious target given the challenge from other
emerging market rivals such as Dubai.
The bourse, which has previously said it planned to
privatise, did not say how it would spend the proceeds from the
capital raising. But it could look to bolster its technology as
other exchanges around the world have been doing, to help it
compete for business from hedge funds and high-frequency
traders.
It could also extend the reach of its own equity
investments. Borsa Istanbul already has stakes in smaller
exchanges in central Asia and eastern Europe, including in
Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro.
"There are a lot of fundamental issues with the equity
markets and the underlying economy in Turkey that possibly need
to be improved before it can become a competitor" with exchanges
such as Dubai, said Anshuman Jaswal of research and consulting
firm Celent.
To start, Turkey needs to build up a base of retail
investors, bolster its fledgling asset management industry and
channel more investment toward shares of smaller companies, he
said.
At $220 billion, Istanbul's stock market is the world's 29th
largest, lagging behind some emerging market rivals. The
Johannesburg market is worth more than four times that, even
though South Africa's economy is less than half the size of
Turkey's.
"There is a mismatch between the complexity and size of the
Turkish economy and the size of its capital markets,"
consultancy Oliver Wyman said in a 2014 report, which also said
Turkey's equity market could easily double in size.
The public offering is expected to be completed by the end
of this year, with a possible extension through 2016, it said.
The Treasury owns 49 percent of the exchange, with 36.6
owned by the bourse itself. Nasdaq OMX owns 5 percent,
while the Turkish Capital Markets Association owns 1.3 percent.
