ISTANBUL, Sept 29 Turkey's Borsa Istanbul may struggle to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by the second quarter of next year as planned, its chief executive said on Tuesday, citing low market valuations.

Tuncay Dinc told a news conference that the IPO "may be difficult" by that deadline. Borsa Istanbul has markets for stocks, derivatives and gold. Turkey's equity market, like its lira currency, has been hit by widening concerns about political uncertainty this year.

(Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan)